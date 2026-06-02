Only three MPs, six MLAs at Mamata's dharna: Suvendu says TMC is in a pathetic state

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday took a swipe at the opposition Trinamool Congress, claiming that only a handful of party leaders attended supremo Mamata Banerjee's day-long dharna in Kolkata earlier today, against alleged post-poll attacks on party workers and leaders.
Speaking to reporters after offering prayers at the famed Tarakeswar Temple in Hooghly district, Adhikari said the turnout at Banerjee's protest reflected the deteriorating condition of the TMC.
"Only three MPs and six MLAs turned up at Mamata Banerjee's protest dharna. The TMC's condition is now pathetic. It resembles that of Falta," he said.
Banerjee staged the protest in central Kolkata to condemn alleged attacks on TMC leaders and workers following the BJP's victory in the recent Assembly elections.
Adhikari's remarks referenced the BJP's sweeping victory in the Falta Assembly constituency, where the party secured a margin of more than one lakh votes in a seat long considered a TMC stronghold. TMC candidate Jahangir Khan finished fourth and forfeited his deposit.
Khan, who had attracted attention during the campaign for his larger-than-life "Pushpa"-inspired image, had announced two days before polling that he was stepping aside "for Falta's interest."
During his visit to Tarakeswar, Adhikari highlighted the temple's significance in Bengal's political and cultural landscape.
"Hindutva is alive and thriving now in Bengal. I was able to apply tilak and offer prayers here," he said.
The chief minister also hinted at upcoming decisions concerning the management of the temple but declined to elaborate before a Cabinet meeting scheduled for Wednesday.
"Some steps related to Tarakeswar are being planned. However, I will not reveal anything before the Cabinet meeting tomorrow," he said.
Adhikari announced that an additional district magistrate would be appointed as administrator to oversee the temple's affairs, noting that there is currently no trustee board in place.
He further said that extensive preparations were underway for the annual Shravan Mela, which attracts lakhs of devotees to the Tarakeswar shrine every year.
Banerjee had launched the protest at Esplanade in central Kolkata earlier in the day, alleging post-poll violence against TMC leaders and workers, including attacks on her nephew and party national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and MP Kalyan Banerjee. Addressing supporters, the former chief minister accused the BJP of "rigging" counting in 177 Assembly constituencies and vowed not to abandon TMC workers facing arrests and alleged harassment after the party's defeat in the recent Assembly elections.
She also announced that anti-BJP parties would soon meet in Delhi to chalk out a nationwide opposition programme, referring to the upcoming INDIA bloc meeting. Banerjee further alleged that the attack on Abhishek Banerjee at Sonarpur was pre-planned and accused the BJP of targeting TMC workers and leaders through intimidation and violence.
The protest, held at Esplanade's Y-channel after police denied permission for the party's preferred venue at Rani Rashmoni Road, also highlighted issues such as hawker evictions, alleged irregularities in the NEET examination, and what Banerjee described as the BJP government's "vindictive actions". She alleged discrimination by the police in denying permission for the protest venue and use of microphones, and threatened legal action if similar permissions were granted to other political parties.