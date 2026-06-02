Only three MPs, six MLAs at Mamata's dharna: Suvendu says TMC is in a pathetic state

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday took a swipe at the opposition Trinamool Congress, claiming that only a handful of party leaders attended supremo Mamata Banerjee's day-long dharna in Kolkata earlier today, against alleged post-poll attacks on party workers and leaders.

Speaking to reporters after offering prayers at the famed Tarakeswar Temple in Hooghly district, Adhikari said the turnout at Banerjee's protest reflected the deteriorating condition of the TMC.

"Only three MPs and six MLAs turned up at Mamata Banerjee's protest dharna. The TMC's condition is now pathetic. It resembles that of Falta," he said.

Banerjee staged the protest in central Kolkata to condemn alleged attacks on TMC leaders and workers following the BJP's victory in the recent Assembly elections.

Adhikari's remarks referenced the BJP's sweeping victory in the Falta Assembly constituency, where the party secured a margin of more than one lakh votes in a seat long considered a TMC stronghold. TMC candidate Jahangir Khan finished fourth and forfeited his deposit.