TMC stands firm amid split speculation, majority of MLAs with Mamata: Sobhandeb

Amid mounting speculation of a split within the Trinamool Congress (TMC), senior party leader Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay on Tuesday said the majority of MLAs would remain loyal to Mamata Banerjee and dismissed fears of a large-scale rebellion.

Chattopadhyay’s remarks come against the backdrop of rumours that a section of TMC legislators could break away under the leadership of expelled MLA Ritabrata Banerjee. Political chatter intensified after reports surfaced of meetings involving dissident legislators at a Kolkata hotel and the MLA Hostel in recent days.

While there has been no official confirmation of a rebellion, speculation in political circles suggests that anywhere between 20 and 50 MLAs may be in contact with the dissident camp.

Seeking to downplay the reports, Chattopadhyay alleged that efforts were underway to weaken the opposition party through coercion and inducements.

"Under intense pressure from the ruling government, some people are being compelled to make statements about forged signatures.

There are some who are trying to go against the TMC as the ruling party is pumping money.

We are constantly keeping an eye on the situation," Chattopadhyay, whom the party had nominated as the leader of the opposition, told PTI.

His nomination as Leader of Opposition, however, remains under CID scrutiny amid allegations of forged signatures by a section of TMC MLAs.

"There may be a few who succumb to pressure, but there is no fear that a large rebellion will take place.

The majority of MLAs will remain with Mamata Banerjee, and the old guard will continue to be firmly in control of the Trinamool Congress.

The twin-flower symbol ('jora ghas phool') will remain with Mamata Banerjee," he said.

The TMC, which won 80 seats in the 294-member Assembly, expelled two MLAs on Monday over alleged “anti-party activities”, adding fuel to speculation over internal dissent.

Chattopadhyay’s comments also follow Banerjee’s video message on Monday in which she accused the BJP of attempting to break the TMC through inducements and pressure tactics.

(With inputs from PTI)