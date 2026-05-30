Several TMC MPs, MLAs want to join party, but 'door is closed' for now: West Bengal BJP chief

He added that even if the BJP considers new entrants in the future, leaders facing allegations of corruption, involvement in recruitment scams, or links with the TMC’s alleged syndicate network would not be welcomed.

Rejecting suggestions that he had ever differentiated between sections of the ruling party, Bhattacharya said, “I have never said there is a good TMC or a bad TMC. TMC and corruption have become synonymous.”

At the same time, he said there were individuals associated with the TMC who had remained outside what he described as a corrupt ecosystem and had supported the BJP in the election.

“There are people who were part of the TMC but stayed outside that corrupt ecosystem. Many of them voted for us,” he said.

According to Bhattacharya, any future decision on allowing such individuals into the BJP would be taken collectively by the party leadership.

Reflecting on the BJP’s strategy ahead of the 2021 Assembly elections, he acknowledged that the party had drawn lessons from inducting a large number of former TMC leaders.

“We had shown excessive interest in TMC leaders in 2021, and that proved to be our undoing. We have learnt from that mistake... and we will keep that in mind for the future,” he said.

Bhattacharya also commented on the political role of Muslims in the state, arguing that the BJP’s electoral success had changed the political landscape.

“This perception among Muslims that they are a minority has to go. The BJP has demonstrated that it can come to power with a two-thirds majority without fielding a single Muslim candidate and without depending on minority votes,” he said.

“The state BJP chief said, “We want Muslims to behave not as minorities but as citizens of West Bengal and India.”

He also warned against religious radicalisation.

“The days of Dar-ul-Islam and Dar-ul-Harb politics are over. Radicalisation is dangerous for Hindus, for the country and for Muslims as well,” he said.