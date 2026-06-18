‘Calculated move’: TMC alleges removal of Mamata Banerjee’s security personnel

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday accused the West Bengal government of removing security personnel assigned to former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, alleging that the move was politically motivated and posed a threat to her safety.

The controversy erupted after TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien shared a video on social media claiming that Banerjee’s Personal Security Officers (PSOs), who had been serving her for nearly two decades, were removed from her Kolkata residence on Wednesday night while she was inside.

Posting the video, O’Brien wrote: “Have parked my car to block entrance. No security.”

The TMC launched a sharp attack on the BJP, accusing it of pursuing vendetta politics.

In a post on X, the party said: “Your [Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari] insecurity-driven abuse of power exposes exactly who you are. If ‘petty politics’ had a face, it would undoubtedly look like yours.”

The party further said, “Removing the long-serving security personnel protecting Mamata Banerjee is not administrative action; it is a calculated move to isolate and endanger her.”