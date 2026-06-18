‘Calculated move’: TMC alleges removal of Mamata Banerjee’s security personnel

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday accused the West Bengal government of removing security personnel assigned to former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, alleging that the move was politically motivated and posed a threat to her safety.
The controversy erupted after TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien shared a video on social media claiming that Banerjee’s Personal Security Officers (PSOs), who had been serving her for nearly two decades, were removed from her Kolkata residence on Wednesday night while she was inside.
Posting the video, O’Brien wrote: “Have parked my car to block entrance. No security.”
The TMC launched a sharp attack on the BJP, accusing it of pursuing vendetta politics.
In a post on X, the party said: “Your [Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari] insecurity-driven abuse of power exposes exactly who you are. If ‘petty politics’ had a face, it would undoubtedly look like yours.”
The party further said, “Removing the long-serving security personnel protecting Mamata Banerjee is not administrative action; it is a calculated move to isolate and endanger her.”
TMC MP Mahua Moitra alleged that the BJP-led government was deliberately targeting the Trinamool Congress chief.
“This is how Mamata Banerjee, a three-term CM and seven term MP is being humiliated and put at risk by shameless vengeful BJP government. While Mohan Bhagwat enjoys XYZ +++ security with 100s of commando cars at our expense,” Moitra said.
The allegations have intensified the political sparring between the TMC and the BJP, with the ruling party in West Bengal claiming that the security reshuffle was aimed at undermining Banerjee’s safety and isolating her.
(With inputs from PTI0)