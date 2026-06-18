Sanjay Raut calls rebel MPs 'traitors,' says they've been offered additional Rs 10 crore and moved to Rajasthan

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday called the rebel MPs, who are speculated to be switching sides to Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led faction, "traitors" and claimed that they had been given an additional Rs 10 crore and moved to a safe location in Rajasthan.

Addressing a news conference in New Delhi, Raut said the dissident Sena (UBT) MPs, have been given police security. He demanded that the cover provided to the lawmakers and to their properties be withdrawn.

He also warned that the party would launch 'Operation Tudwa' (bash up) against the rebel MPs.

"Rebel Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs have been given an additional Rs 10 crore each. Earlier, they were given Rs 15 crore each. They have moved from Delhi to a safe location in Rajasthan," he said.

The Rajya Sabha MP, who again used expletives in the press conference on Thursday, had earlier alleged that the MPs were being offered Rs 50 crore to switch sides.