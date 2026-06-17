Sanjay Raut says (UBT) MPs lured with Rs 50 crore each, dares dissidents to resign

Amid growing speculation of a split in the Shiv Sena (UBT), Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday alleged that attempts were being made to lure Maharashtra MPs with offers of Rs 50 crore to switch sides and challenged any dissidents to resign before leaving the party.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Raut claimed he had received information late on Tuesday night about efforts to "buy" MPs from Maharashtra.

"I was told that the rate is Rs 50 crore and that Rs 15 crore each would be delivered by tonight. They were allegedly unwilling to board the aircraft without receiving the money," the Rajya Sabha claimed.

Raut, however, said the party had no official confirmation of any split and was relying on media reports regarding the alleged rebellion.

"We have no official information about any split. We are hearing these reports through the media and reacting to them," he said.

Of the party's nine Lok Sabha MPs, only Arvind Sawant, Anil Desai and Rajabhau Waje attended the press conference.

Questioning the legitimacy of defections, Raut said, "If parties are broken in this manner, there is no meaning left in fighting elections." He stressed that all MPs were elected on the Sena (UBT)'s "mashal" symbol under the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray and had no mandate to switch allegiance.

Warning against a repeat of the 2022 Shiv Sena split, Raut said party workers and the people of Maharashtra would not remain silent.

"If anybody wants to leave, they should first resign. They have come to Parliament on our party's ticket and because voters elected them," he said.