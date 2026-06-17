Sanjay Raut says (UBT) MPs lured with Rs 50 crore each, dares dissidents to resign

Amid growing speculation of a split in the Shiv Sena (UBT), Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday alleged that attempts were being made to lure Maharashtra MPs with offers of Rs 50 crore to switch sides and challenged any dissidents to resign before leaving the party.
Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Raut claimed he had received information late on Tuesday night about efforts to "buy" MPs from Maharashtra.
"I was told that the rate is Rs 50 crore and that Rs 15 crore each would be delivered by tonight. They were allegedly unwilling to board the aircraft without receiving the money," the Rajya Sabha claimed.
Raut, however, said the party had no official confirmation of any split and was relying on media reports regarding the alleged rebellion.
"We have no official information about any split. We are hearing these reports through the media and reacting to them," he said.
Of the party's nine Lok Sabha MPs, only Arvind Sawant, Anil Desai and Rajabhau Waje attended the press conference.
Questioning the legitimacy of defections, Raut said, "If parties are broken in this manner, there is no meaning left in fighting elections." He stressed that all MPs were elected on the Sena (UBT)'s "mashal" symbol under the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray and had no mandate to switch allegiance.
Warning against a repeat of the 2022 Shiv Sena split, Raut said party workers and the people of Maharashtra would not remain silent.
"If anybody wants to leave, they should first resign. They have come to Parliament on our party's ticket and because voters elected them," he said.
The Sena (UBT) leader said the party had issued a whip and convened a meeting of its parliamentary party on Thursday. He added that the party had written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking strict adherence to constitutional provisions.
"We have issued a whip and convened our parliamentary party meeting. We have also written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Buying and breaking elected representatives is against democracy and the Constitution," he said.
Sawant said none of the MPs had officially communicated any decision to quit the party, while Desai said the party continued to trust its MPs but was taking legal precautions.
The leaders jointly alleged that attempts to engineer defections through inducements posed a threat to democratic institutions and constitutional values.
Referring to a meeting between Uddhav Thackeray and party MPs on Sunday, Raut claimed several MPs had reaffirmed their loyalty.
"One MP took Sai Baba's oath four times, another swore in the name of Goddess Bhavani, others swore on their children and mothers, saying they would remain with us," he said.
"We spent our blood and sweat for these MPs. We gave them tickets and whatever financial help we could. If such reports are true, they should deny them," he added.
Raut further asserted that the MPs owed their electoral success to the Thackeray legacy.
"These MPs have been elected because of Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray and late (Shiv Sena founder) Balasaheb Thackeray, not because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde," he said.
He also alleged that Dharashiv MP Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar was being pressured ahead of the verdict in the murder case of his father.
"He (Nimbalkar) was allegedly told that if he wanted a favourable verdict in the murder case of his father, he should join their group," Raut claimed.
Expressing concern over the alleged developments, he said, "If this is happening, what remains of the Constitution, the courts and democracy? Tomorrow's parliamentary party meeting will reveal the situation. Everyone has been invited and everyone should attend."
Signalling a legal challenge in the event of defections, Raut said, "A legal battle will follow. It is not so easy. Anyone thinking that a few people can gather and settle matters through money is mistaken."
Reaffirming his loyalty to the party leadership, he added, "Whatever the party has given us, we cannot forget. Balasaheb Thackeray treated us like sons and Uddhav Thackeray has always treated us like brothers."
(With Inputs PTI)