Split speculation grows in Sena (UBT) as MPs reach Delhi, Shinde follows; party issues whip

Amid speculation of a split in the parliamentary wing of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), several party MPs reached Delhi on Tuesday, while Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde flew to the national capital late at night, intensifying buzz around the alleged “Operation Tiger”.

The operation, believed to be in its final stage, is likely to be completed by June 19, according to senior leaders in the Shinde camp.

Sources in Shinde’s Shiv Sena claimed that six of the Sena (UBT)’s nine Lok Sabha MPs are preparing to break away and merge with the Eknath Shinde-led faction in Parliament. Four of the MPs were reportedly in Delhi and are expected to meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday to seek recognition as a separate bloc in the House.

Meanwhile, the party has issued a whip directing all its Members of Parliament to attend a meeting in New Delhi to discuss “important issues”, sources said on Wednesday.

According to sources, the party may initiate disqualification proceedings against MPs who fail to attend the meeting.

On behalf of the Sena (UBT), MP Arvind Sawant had also written to Speaker Om Birla, urging him not to recognise any breakaway group of party MPs.

Sawant claimed the authority to determine leadership within the House, to appoint the whip, and to issue directions regarding legislative conduct flows from the political party.

"The legislature party does not possess an independent source of authority divorced from the political party," he said in a letter to Speaker Birla late Tuesday night.

Sawant, in the letter, said reports are appearing in the media that certain MPs elected on the Shiv Sena (UBT) symbol have either approached or are contemplating approaching his office seeking recognition as a separate group or a merger with another political party within the Lok Sabha.

Such issues pertain directly to the constitutional scheme governing political and legislative parties, he said, adding that the letter written by him be taken on record.

"The Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) continues to be recognised as a single political party represented in the House through its duly authorised leader and whip, and that no separate recognition, status, privilege or facility be accorded to any purported faction or breakaway group claiming to represent the party," Sawant said.

"No decision be taken on any such request, if received, without first allowing the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) an opportunity to place its submissions before your office," he requested.

The Sena (UBT) further reserves all rights available to it in law, including the right to invoke the provisions of the Tenth Schedule and pursue such remedies as may be necessary in relation to any conduct inconsistent with the constitutional principles referred to above, Sawant said.