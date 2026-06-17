Split speculation grows in Sena (UBT) as MPs reach Delhi, Shinde follows; party issues whip

Amid speculation of a split in the parliamentary wing of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), several party MPs reached Delhi on Tuesday, while Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde flew to the national capital late at night, intensifying buzz around the alleged “Operation Tiger”.
The operation, believed to be in its final stage, is likely to be completed by June 19, according to senior leaders in the Shinde camp.
Sources in Shinde’s Shiv Sena claimed that six of the Sena (UBT)’s nine Lok Sabha MPs are preparing to break away and merge with the Eknath Shinde-led faction in Parliament. Four of the MPs were reportedly in Delhi and are expected to meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday to seek recognition as a separate bloc in the House.
Meanwhile, the party has issued a whip directing all its Members of Parliament to attend a meeting in New Delhi to discuss “important issues”, sources said on Wednesday.
According to sources, the party may initiate disqualification proceedings against MPs who fail to attend the meeting.
On behalf of the Sena (UBT), MP Arvind Sawant had also written to Speaker Om Birla, urging him not to recognise any breakaway group of party MPs.
Sawant claimed the authority to determine leadership within the House, to appoint the whip, and to issue directions regarding legislative conduct flows from the political party.
"The legislature party does not possess an independent source of authority divorced from the political party," he said in a letter to Speaker Birla late Tuesday night.
Sawant, in the letter, said reports are appearing in the media that certain MPs elected on the Shiv Sena (UBT) symbol have either approached or are contemplating approaching his office seeking recognition as a separate group or a merger with another political party within the Lok Sabha.
Such issues pertain directly to the constitutional scheme governing political and legislative parties, he said, adding that the letter written by him be taken on record.
"The Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) continues to be recognised as a single political party represented in the House through its duly authorised leader and whip, and that no separate recognition, status, privilege or facility be accorded to any purported faction or breakaway group claiming to represent the party," Sawant said.
"No decision be taken on any such request, if received, without first allowing the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) an opportunity to place its submissions before your office," he requested.
The Sena (UBT) further reserves all rights available to it in law, including the right to invoke the provisions of the Tenth Schedule and pursue such remedies as may be necessary in relation to any conduct inconsistent with the constitutional principles referred to above, Sawant said.
The developments come just days before the fourth anniversary of Shinde’s 2022 rebellion that split the Shiv Sena.
According to a senior Shiv Sena leader, most of the MPs who are allegedly planning to switch sides had skipped a recent meeting convened by Uddhav Thackeray at Matoshree and had already made up their minds to align with the Shinde faction.
“Shiv Sena (UBT) has nine Lok Sabha MPs, and out of nine, six are ready to form a separate group and merge with DCM Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena," a highly placed source said, requesting anonymity.
The three Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs, Arvind Sawant, Anil Desai and Rajabhau Waje, have decided to remain with Uddhav Thackeray. Waje confirmed that he will remain with Uddhav Thackeray till the end.
Under the anti-defection law, two-thirds of a legislature party, in this case, at least six MPs, are required to split without attracting disqualification.
"Under the anti-defection law, to avoid disqualification, out of nine, the 2/3 or at least six Shiv Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha MPs need to leave Thackeray and join the BJP. The five Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs were ready to form the group last week, but Shiv Sena wanted the six," the source added.
Sources further claimed that the Sena leadership had been waiting for MP Omraje Nimbalkar, who had allegedly sought justice in the murder case of his father, Pawanraje Nimbalkar.
"The court has scheduled the final judgment of this case on June 19, 2026. Once this judgement is out, Nimbalkar has assured support to Eknath Shinde,” the source said.
Another senior Shiv Sena leader claimed that the MPs had been in touch with the Shinde camp for nearly one-and-a-half years, but the timing of the move had delayed its execution.
“Earlier, it was decided that the turncoat Shiv Sena (UBT) MPS, rather than joining Shiv Sena, would directly join the BJP. But the top leadership of the BJP turned down that proposal and asked that Sena MPs join only the Shiv Sena. Therefore, the operation Tiger got delayed,” said a senior BJP leader requesting anonymity.
Responding to the speculation, Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut alleged in a post on X, “Money, money… all about money! It’s shocking and revolting that Maharashtra MPs are reportedly being offered Rs 15 crore each tonight to switch sides..”
Earlier in the day, Raut dismissed reports of “Operation Tiger”, saying, “Ours is a cadre-based party. We have no information about anyone forming a separate group. I can guarantee that the party and its MPs are intact and they have also taken oath in front of Uddhav ji to remain firm with the party.”
A Shiv Sena leader further alleged that financial incentives and promises of influence had played a role in persuading MPs to switch camps.
“And through the commission in these major projects, these MPs will earn the major profit. Each one wants the money and access to real power, while Uddhav Thackeray was not able to provide both. Therefore, these Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs are keen to join Shinde for the larger interest of the party. The operation Tiger will be accomplished by June 19 or ahead of the monsoon session of the parliament,” said a source who requested anonymity.
(With inputs from Sudhir Suryawanshi)