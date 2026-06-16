Operation Tiger nears completion as six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs set to join Shinde camp

MUMBAI: The six Lok Sabha MPs of Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) are likely to form a group and merge with the deputy chief minister, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena under the Operation Tiger.

The operation, in its final stage, is likely to be completed by June 19.

According to a senior Shiv Sena leader, the six Shiv Sena MPs, most of whom skipped the meeting convened by Uddhav Thackeray at Matoshree, had already decided to switch sides and align with the Shiv Sena faction in Parliament.

“Shiv Sena (UBT) has nine Lok Sabha MPs, and out of nine, six are ready to form a separate group and merge with DCM Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena," a highly placed source said, requesting anonymity.

"Under the anti-defection law, to avoid disqualification, out of nine, the 2/3 or at least six Shiv Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha MPs need to leave Thackeray and join the BJP. The five Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs were ready to form the group last week, but Shiv Sena wanted the six," they added.

According to the source, Shiv Sena waited for MP Oramraje Nimbalkar, who asked for justice for his father, Pawanraje Nimbalkar, who was allegedly killed by NCP leader Dr Padmasinh Patil in 2003.

"The court has scheduled the final judgment of this case on June 19, 2026. Once this judgement is out, Mr Nimbalkar has assured support to Eknath Shinde,” the source said.

Another senior Shiv Sena leader said that the six Shiv Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha MPs have been in touch with the top leadership of Shiv Sena for the last one and a half years, but they were waiting for the right time to carry out the operation.