Shiv Sena (UBT) issues whip to its MPs to attend meeting in Delhi

Amid growing speculation of a possible rebellion within the Shiv Sena (UBT), the party has issued a whip directing all its Members of Parliament to attend a meeting in New Delhi to discuss “important issues”, sources said on Wednesday.

According to sources, the party may initiate disqualification proceedings against MPs who fail to attend the meeting.

The development comes against the backdrop of reports suggesting unrest within the Uddhav Thackeray-led party. Sources had said on Tuesday that “six to seven” of the Shiv Sena (UBT)’s nine Lok Sabha MPs are reportedly inclined to join the ruling Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and are currently in the national capital.

Notably, the party had issued a similar whip in 2022 when 39 MLAs, led by Shinde, rebelled against the Sena leadership. The move had triggered disqualification proceedings against the legislators.

(With inputs from PTI)