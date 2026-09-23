Navaratri special session? Centre may put women’s reservation on Parliament agenda

NEW DELHI: The Centre is considering convening a special session of Parliament during Navaratri to take forward legislation on women’s reservation and delimitation. The Monsoon Session of Parliament concluded more than a month ago, but it has reportedly not yet been prorogued, adding to speculation that the government could still convene a special sitting.

The nine-day Navaratri festival begins on October 11 and continues until October 20. Sources said the government could consider holding the special sitting between October 11 and 15, taking into account the festival calendar.

The possibility has led to speculation in Delhi. A senior Rajya Sabha MP said that taking up women’s reservation during Navaratri would send a strong message about the government’s commitment to women’s representation in Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

Sources said the government has also reached out to Opposition parties on the issue. One source said the option of a special session remains open, although no final decision has been taken on its timing or the legislative route for operationalising women’s reservation.

Several sources described Navaratri as an opportunity to take up legislation on women’s political representation and connect the agenda with the symbolism of Nari Shakti.