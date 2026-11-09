Parliament's Monsoon session remains unprorogued for 88 days, breaks 2008 record

Parliament's Monsoon session has remained unprorogued for 88 days since both Houses were adjourned indefinitely on August 13, surpassing the previous record of 87 days set in 2008.

As of Monday morning, neither the Lok Sabha nor the Rajya Sabha had been formally prorogued, leaving open the possibility of the existing session being reconvened at short notice.

The government's decision to keep the session alive has fuelled speculation about a possible special sitting to consider the proposed constitutional amendment linked to the implementation of the Women's Reservation Bill. The proposed amendment seeks to increase the strength of the Lok Sabha from the existing 543 seats to a maximum of 850 through delimitation.

An extended sitting of Parliament within an existing session can be convened with a minimum notice of two days, while calling a fresh session requires at least 14 days' notice.

The possibility assumes significance as a similar Constitution Amendment Bill failed to secure the required support in the Lok Sabha during a special sitting of the Budget session on April 17.

The Constitution does not prescribe a specific time limit for proroguing a House after it has been adjourned sine die (indefinitely). The continued existence of an unprorogued session, therefore, does not in itself constitute any constitutional or procedural impropriety.

Parliament's previous longest unprorogued period was 87 days in 2008. Other extended intervals included 76 days in 1987, 54 days in 1989, 49 days each in 2006 and 2013, and 41 days in 1963.

In 2008, the Lok Sabha reconvened on July 21 and 22 to take up a no-confidence motion against the then UPA government. The session was subsequently kept unprorogued, with the House meeting again on October 17 before being adjourned on October 24 to reconvene on December 10.

(With inputs from PTI)