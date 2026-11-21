The Congress on Saturday said that even 100 days after the Monsoon session of Parliament was adjourned sine die, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah continued to seek a "supertainted" two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha to push through the delimitation bill.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said it is in the nation's interest to let the current Lok Sabha strength and state-wise configuration continue with one-third reservation for women implemented till the Viksit Bharat objective is achieved.

"Today is the 100th day since the 2026 Monsoon Session of Parliament was adjourned sine die and has not been prorogued.

"The PM-HM jodi is still in search of a supertainted two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha to get the Constitutional Amendment Bill on Delimitation passed," he said in a post on X.

The Congress leader said that nobody knows what the new Bill will contain since the old Bill was defeated “resoundingly” on April 17.

He said no new specific proposals have been discussed with any political party “in a serious and structured manner”, and added that an all-party meeting has not been called, “despite four letters to the PM from Mallikarjun Kharge”.