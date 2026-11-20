The Congress on Friday said it wanted the delimitation issue to be resolved through consultations with all political parties but alleged that the government had not initiated any communication with the Opposition on the matter.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the party was not opposed to delimitation but wanted safeguards to ensure that no state, particularly those in the south, was placed at a disadvantage.

He claimed that the government had not shared any concrete proposal on delimitation even with its NDA allies.

Ramesh said the Congress stood by its four-point formula: retaining the existing 543 Lok Sabha seats, maintaining the current state-wise distribution of seats, reserving 33 per cent (182 seats) for women and imposing a 25-year freeze on all three provisions.

He also said all parties in the INDIA bloc, including the NCP-SP and the DMK, were in agreement with the formula.

The DMK, he pointed out, was also part of a resolution opposing any increase in the number of Lok Sabha seats and calling for Tamil Nadu to be protected from any adverse impact of delimitation.

Ramesh said the issue needed to be settled through discussions involving all stakeholders, particularly as the exercise following the next Census could affect the representation of southern states.

He noted that Article 82 of the Constitution would come into effect once the Census results were available, paving the way for delimitation.

The issue has gained significance after the government introduced a Constitution amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha on April 16, seeking to facilitate delimitation alongside the implementation of 33 per cent reservation for women. The Bill was defeated in the Lower House.

Meanwhile, Parliament's Monsoon session has remained unprorogued since both Houses were adjourned sine die on August 13. The decision has fuelled speculation that the government could convene Parliament at short notice to consider the proposed constitutional amendment linked to women's reservation and delimitation.

An extended or special sitting within the existing session requires a minimum notice of two days, while a fresh session requires at least 14 days' notice.

There is also uncertainty over the winter session, with speculation that it may not be held. Parliament has skipped its winter session on four occasions , in 1975, 1979, 1984 and 2020.

(With inputs from PTI)