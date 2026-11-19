CHENNAI: Amid speculations that the centre plans to reintroduce the delimitation bill through a special monsoon session of the Parliament, highly placed sources in the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) confirmed to TNIE that representatives of the union government had reached out to the party seeking its support. However, the DMK, over the proposed delimitation exercise, is awaiting the draft legislation and written assurances before taking a call on extending support to the Bill.

A highly placed DMK leader told TNIE that representatives of the union government had communicated to the party with an assurance that Lok Sabha seats would be increased by 50% uniformly across all states, without any state losing its relative share of parliamentary representation on the basis of population.

However, the DMK has not given any assurance to the BJP on supporting the proposed legislation, with the party insisting that its concerns over protecting the rights of states and their parliamentary representation be addressed in the Bill itself.

“We are against the delimitation based on the population. We want the rights of the states to be protected. We have received a communication and we would take a call only after the draft Bill is out. Without knowing what is on paper, we do not want to assure anything,” the source said.