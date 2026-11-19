CHENNAI: Amid speculations that the centre plans to reintroduce the delimitation bill through a special monsoon session of the Parliament, highly placed sources in the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) confirmed to TNIE that representatives of the union government had reached out to the party seeking its support. However, the DMK, over the proposed delimitation exercise, is awaiting the draft legislation and written assurances before taking a call on extending support to the Bill.
A highly placed DMK leader told TNIE that representatives of the union government had communicated to the party with an assurance that Lok Sabha seats would be increased by 50% uniformly across all states, without any state losing its relative share of parliamentary representation on the basis of population.
However, the DMK has not given any assurance to the BJP on supporting the proposed legislation, with the party insisting that its concerns over protecting the rights of states and their parliamentary representation be addressed in the Bill itself.
“We are against the delimitation based on the population. We want the rights of the states to be protected. We have received a communication and we would take a call only after the draft Bill is out. Without knowing what is on paper, we do not want to assure anything,” the source said.
Another senior DMK leader close to the leadership said that a constitutional amendment would be necessary even if the centre intended to retain the existing 1971 Census-based formula for determining parliamentary representation. “If that is not done, the provision for delimitation based on the latest population would automatically kick in, causing more damage (to the southern states that effectively controlled population). So, we are waiting for the contents of the Bill. After that, the party leadership will take a decision,” the MP told TNIE.
The DMK has been seeking a set of assurances from the centre before considering its position on the exercise. Its key demands include extending the freeze on delimitation based on the 1971 Census by another 25 years through a constitutional amendment.
The DMK leadership is expected to take a final call after examining the draft legislation and consulting senior party leaders.
Meanwhile, DMK deputy general secretary and MP Kanimozhi Rajathi Karunanidhi, speaking to reporters at the Chennai airport, on Wednesday, said the union government had not consulted the DMK on the proposed delimitation exercise and that the party could not articulate its position without knowing the contents of the proposed legislation.
“The union government has not invited us for discussions so far. We do not know what the new Bill will contain. Without knowing its provisions, there is no question of stating the DMK’s position,” she said.