Women's quota bill: Centre plans special Parliament session, expects 15-18 vote margin

The Union government is planning to convene a "special session" of Parliament to secure the passage of a Constitution amendment bill linked to the implementation of women's reservation, with sources expressing confidence that it would win by a margin of 15 to 18 votes.

The sources said the government was confident of securing the required numbers but did not disclose the dates or duration of the proposed session.

The government needs 361 votes to secure a two-thirds majority for the passage of the Constitution amendment bill. The Lok Sabha, with a sanctioned strength of 543 members, currently has three vacancies.

The proposed amendment seeks to increase the strength of the Lok Sabha from the present 543 seats to a maximum of 850 through delimitation, paving the way for the implementation of 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and state legislative assemblies.

The move comes after a similar Constitution amendment bill failed to secure the required numbers in the Lok Sabha during a special sitting of the Budget Session on April 17.