Record 88 days on, Parliament's monsoon session yet to officially end

NEW DELHI: Parliament’s Monsoon Session remained unprorogued for 88 days as of Monday, breaking the previous record of 87 days set in 2008 and fuelling speculation that the government could convene the House at short notice to consider the proposed constitutional amendment linked to the implementation of the Women’s Reservation Bill. The proposal seeks to increase the strength of the Lok Sabha from 543 to a maximum of 850 seats through delimitation.
The Congress alleged that the delay in proroguing the session was intended to give Home Minister Amit Shah time to somehow “manipulate a super-tainted two-thirds majority” in the Lok Sabha to get the “dangerous and destructive” delimitation bills passed. The Monsoon Session was adjourned indefinitely on August 13.
Former Lok Sabha Secretary General P D T Achary told this paper that the Constitution does not prescribe a specific time frame within which a House must be prorogued after being adjourned sine die, but said such an occurrence was rare. “It happens only when the government plans to do something without the session being called by the President,” he said.
An extended or special sitting within the same session requires a minimum notice of two days, whereas convening a fresh session requires at least 14 days’ notice. The proposed delimitation legislation has triggered a major political row.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi four times in the past six months, seeking an all-party meeting to discuss all proposals transparently and in detail before any legislation is introduced.
During the Budget Session on April 17, the Modi government suffered a setback when the Constitution amendment Bill linked to delimitation and the implementation of women’s reservation in the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies was defeated in the Lower House. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh questioned the government’s position.
Records speak: Max of 87 days
According to records, House had remained unprorogued for 87 days in 2008, and the Lok Sabha met for 2 days to discuss no-confidence motion against then UPA government. The House was kept unprorogued, reconvened on October 17 and was adjourned on October 24 to meet on December 10.