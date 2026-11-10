Record 88 days on, Parliament's monsoon session yet to officially end

NEW DELHI: Parliament’s Monsoon Session remained unprorogued for 88 days as of Monday, breaking the previous record of 87 days set in 2008 and fuelling speculation that the government could convene the House at short notice to consider the proposed constitutional amendment linked to the implementation of the Women’s Reservation Bill. The proposal seeks to increase the strength of the Lok Sabha from 543 to a maximum of 850 seats through delimitation.

The Congress alleged that the delay in proroguing the session was intended to give Home Minister Amit Shah time to somehow “manipulate a super-tainted two-thirds majority” in the Lok Sabha to get the “dangerous and destructive” delimitation bills passed. The Monsoon Session was adjourned indefinitely on August 13.

Former Lok Sabha Secretary General P D T Achary told this paper that the Constitution does not prescribe a specific time frame within which a House must be prorogued after being adjourned sine die, but said such an occurrence was rare. “It happens only when the government plans to do something without the session being called by the President,” he said.