Supriya Sule says NCP-SP open to support delimitation Bill with 50 per cent rise in Lok Sabha seats

MUMBAI: Amid speculation over an NCP merger and a possible political realignment, NCP-SP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule on Saturday said her party was, in principle, willing to support the BJP's proposal to increase the number of Lok Sabha seats in every state by 50 per cent under the proposed delimitation exercise, along with the implementation of women's reservation.

Sule said the ruling BJP had invited Opposition leaders to a meeting to discuss the proposed delimitation Bill.

During the meeting, the BJP presented its proposal to increase Lok Sabha seats by a uniform 50 per cent across all states, irrespective of their respective populations.

According to Sule, the proposed increase would not be linked to the population of individual states but would provide an equal 50 per cent rise in Lok Sabha representation for every state.

"In principle, the ruling party's proposal was acceptable to us because it would not do injustice to any State. The number of Lok Sabha seats in every state was proposed to be increased by a flat 50 per cent. Therefore, as a representative of my party, I agreed to the proposal in principle. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant and a few other leaders who attended the meeting sought time to discuss it with their respective party leaderships," Sule said.

However, she clarified that the NCP-SP had not taken a formal decision to support the legislation as the party had not yet received an official copy of the proposed bill.

"We were comfortable with the proposal and also wanted to discuss it with our INDIA bloc partners to build a consensus. If everyone agrees, we are ready to support it. However, the NCP-SP, as an individual party, has not taken a final decision because we have not received the official bill or its copy," she said.

Sule said her party wanted both the delimitation and women's reservation Bills to be passed, adding that it was important to build a broader political consensus on the issue.