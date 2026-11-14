'Sharad Pawar should not sacrifice his legacy': Shiv Sena (UBT) mouthpiece 'Saamana' over NCP merger talks

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena (UBT), through its mouthpiece 'Saamana', warned the NCP SP that the merger talks should not allow political developments to undermine the legacy of Sharad Pawar.

Shiv Sena (UBT) editorial questioned the credibility of merger talks between two NCP factions, accusing leaders of creating confusion in Maharashtra politics.

It stated that the merger of the two NCP factions has turned into a political drama, with no clarity over the intentions of the leaders involved.

The editorial said that while a handful of leaders in Sharad Pawar’s party might be aspiring to ministerial positions, it would be inappropriate for the veteran politician Sharad Pawar to sacrifice the political legacy and ideals he has nurtured over several decades to fulfil their ambitions.

Questioning the direction of the merger exercise, the Shiv Sena (UBT) asked who would eventually merge with whom. It criticised the discussions between Sharad Pawar’s faction and the group that joined the BJP-led alliance, alleging that such political manoeuvring was creating an atmosphere of confusion and suspicion in Maharashtra.

It further said that leaders such as Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule, Jayant Patil and Shashikant Shinde should not get carried away by the ongoing political developments.

Describing the merger discussions as a combination of political drama and a sporting contest, the editorial said the entire exercise had become a source of entertainment for the people of Maharashtra.