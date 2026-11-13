‘Both Pawars should come together’: Bhujbal recalls Ajit Pawar-Jayant Patil meeting, calls for NCP unity

MUMBAI: After Maharashtra NCP president Sunil Tatkare’s U-turn over the NCP merger, senior NCP Minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Friday claimed that former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and NCP (SP) leader Jayant Patil held a discussion about the merger in his presence, and he is an eyewitness to that development.

According to Chagan Bhujbal, the discussion between two NCP factions’ leaders took place when he was recovering from surgery. DCM Ajit Pawar and NCP SP state president Jayant Patil had visited him to inquire about his health, and during that meeting.

Bhujbal said he would be happy if both Pawar comes together and that will be real tribute to late Ajit Pawar. He praised Ajit Pawar's leadership and urged the leaders to work towards unity.

Speaking about the Ajit Pawar and Jayant Patil merger meeting, NC minister Bhujbal revealed that the discussion continued for approximately 40 to 45 minutes. However, Jayant Patil reportedly raised concerns about whether the proposed merger would be acceptable to Ajit Pawar's allies, given that his faction was part of the ruling NDA alliance at the time.

Bhujbal said that Ajit Pawar was the party president and would take the necessary decision. He also pointed out that Sharad Pawar, as the founding president of the NCP, would have to be involved in the discussions. Bhujbal further said that after the demise of Ajit Pawar, no concrete progress was made for merger.

Bhujbal stressed that merger discussions should be taken collectively rather than through individual meetings and fragmented negotiations.