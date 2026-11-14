Supriya Sule rules out NCP merger, says talks ended with Ajit Pawar’s untimely demise

MUMBAI: NCP SP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule on Saturday categorically ruled out the possibility of a merger between the two NCP factions, putting an end to speculation over their reunification.

She said merger discussions had taken place when her brother, late Ajit Pawar, was alive, but came to an end following his death in an aircraft accident.

“The day my brother Ajit Pawar died in the plane crash, a full stop to the merger talks arised. I have an emotional attachment to Ajit Pawar. Losing him in the accident was a huge shock for our family, and his absence has created a void that nobody can fill,” Sule told reporters.

She clarified that her meetings with NCP leaders, including Praful Patel, should not be interpreted as attempts to revive merger negotiations. She said the two sides shared longstanding family relationships and personal connections that went beyond their political differences.

Taking a sarcastic dig at the media's continued coverage of the proposed merger, Sule said she hoped journalists would accept the reality instead of repeatedly speculating about a political development that was no longer under discussion.