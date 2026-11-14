Supriya Sule rules out NCP merger, says talks ended with Ajit Pawar’s untimely demise

MUMBAI: NCP SP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule on Saturday categorically ruled out the possibility of a merger between the two NCP factions, putting an end to speculation over their reunification.
She said merger discussions had taken place when her brother, late Ajit Pawar, was alive, but came to an end following his death in an aircraft accident.
“The day my brother Ajit Pawar died in the plane crash, a full stop to the merger talks arised. I have an emotional attachment to Ajit Pawar. Losing him in the accident was a huge shock for our family, and his absence has created a void that nobody can fill,” Sule told reporters.
She clarified that her meetings with NCP leaders, including Praful Patel, should not be interpreted as attempts to revive merger negotiations. She said the two sides shared longstanding family relationships and personal connections that went beyond their political differences.
Taking a sarcastic dig at the media's continued coverage of the proposed merger, Sule said she hoped journalists would accept the reality instead of repeatedly speculating about a political development that was no longer under discussion.
“I hope the media understands and accepts this reality. Every day, speculative reports about the merger are being published. These reports not only affect television ratings but also reduce my importance. I am concerned about my TRP,” she remarked sarcastically.
Sule argued that several important political and policy matters deserved greater attention from the media and policymakers.
Describing herself as a serious policymaker, she said she was actively participating in parliamentary board meetings and discussions on major national issues, including the proposed One Nation, One Election framework and delimitation.
“There are several serious issues that require the attention of the media and policymakers. Instead, speculative reports about a merger are being circulated repeatedly. I am personally fed up with them. For a few days, such stories may provide entertainment and fill media space, but there is too much repetition and monotony now,” she said.
Sule's statement assumes significance amid continuing uncertainty over the political future of the two NCP factions following Ajit Pawar's death. The possibility of reunification had remained a subject of political discussion, with leaders from both camps previously indicating that efforts were underway to bring the two factions together.
However, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, who has taken charge of her late husband's political legacy, has reportedly resisted the proposal to merge the Ajit Pawar-led NCP with the Sharad Pawar-led faction. The disagreement also stems from concerns over the leadership and control of the party following Ajit Pawar's death.
Sunetra Pawar has conveyed to the BJP leadership that the NCP would continue to function as a separate political entity rather than merge with the Sharad Pawar faction. She has reportedly indicated that if the BJP wants the support of Sharad Pawar's faction, it can explore a separate political arrangement instead of insisting on a merger.
Sule's categorical statement has further clarified the position of the Sharad Pawar faction, suggesting that despite longstanding personal relationships between leaders of the two camps, a political reunification is currently not on the agenda.