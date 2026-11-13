No merger talks during meeting with Sunetra Pawar, focused on drought: NCP minister Bharne

Amid renewed buzz about a merger of the two Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) factions, Maharashtra Minister Dattatray Bharne on Friday said no political discussions took place during a meeting at Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar’s residence in Pune, asserting that all party MLAs stand firmly behind her leadership.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting at the NCP chief's 'Jijai' residence, which was also attended by her son Parth Pawar and several party MLAs, Bharne maintained that the legislators had met solely to discuss drought-related issues in their respective constituencies.

"There was no party meeting or any political discussion on the merger. The party has not called any such meeting. Some of us happened to be here and met Sunetra Pawar. The discussion was mainly about the drought situation and the work that needs to be undertaken in our respective constituencies," he said.

Ajit Pawar, the then deputy chief minister, died in a plane crash in January this year, following which his wife Sunetra Pawar became the NCP head and deputy CM. There has been speculation about a merger of the two factions since his death.

The merger buzz gained strength last week after several leaders of the Sunetra Pawar-led NCP, including Praful Patel and Parth Pawar, met NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar.

Sunetra Pawar further fuelled speculation during a press conference in Baramati two days ago when she said that things would become clear at the appropriate time.

Bharne said a meeting of the party's MLAs was held in Mumbai around 8-10 days ago, during which all legislators agreed to abide by the decisions taken by Sunetra Pawar.

"All our MLAs have accepted that whatever decision Sunetra Pawar takes will be acceptable to them. She is our party leader and all our MLAs will stand by her decision. There is no resentment," he said.