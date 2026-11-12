Sharad Pawar faces internal revolt over possible NCP merger with BJP-led NDA

MUMBAI: As both factions of the NCP are working on a joint formula and charting a way for alignment with the BJP, Sharad Pawar is likely to face an internal revolt over his different political path from his grand-nephew Rohit Pawar and other core leaders who follow a secular and progressive ideology within his party.
The proposed merger of the two NCP factions is facing differences within the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP), with several leaders favouring the reunification of the party but opposing any move to join the BJP-led Mahayuti in Maharashtra and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the central government.
NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar and some other leaders in the NCP (SP) are in favour of bringing the two factions together. However, they are reluctant to accept a political arrangement under which the reunited NCP would become part of the BJP-led NDA. For them, the merger of the two factions and an alliance with the BJP are separate political decisions that should not be linked.
Sources within the NCP (SP) indicate that some leaders have conveyed their reservations over the possibility of the reunited party joining the NDA. They have reportedly made it clear that they would rather explore an alternative political path than become part of the BJP-led alliance.
Sources said that if Sharad Pawar takes a different stand at the age of 86 by aligning with the BJP, Rohit Pawar has decided to approach the Congress and join it.
“Rohit Pawar is also ready to contest the next state Assembly election from Baramati rather than his current constituency on a Congress party ticket. He has already started preparing the ground and made significant connections during the last Lok Sabha elections, where he campaigned for Supriya Sule against Sunetra Pawar. On the other hand, NCP (SP) leader Yugendra Pawar, another grandson of Sharad Pawar, is keen to contest again from Baramati. Therefore, two Pawars could contest against each other in the next elections,” said a source who requested anonymity.
The differences assume significance as discussions over the reunification of the two NCP factions continue following the death of former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.