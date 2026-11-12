Sharad Pawar faces internal revolt over possible NCP merger with BJP-led NDA

MUMBAI: As both factions of the NCP are working on a joint formula and charting a way for alignment with the BJP, Sharad Pawar is likely to face an internal revolt over his different political path from his grand-nephew Rohit Pawar and other core leaders who follow a secular and progressive ideology within his party.

The proposed merger of the two NCP factions is facing differences within the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP), with several leaders favouring the reunification of the party but opposing any move to join the BJP-led Mahayuti in Maharashtra and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the central government.

NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar and some other leaders in the NCP (SP) are in favour of bringing the two factions together. However, they are reluctant to accept a political arrangement under which the reunited NCP would become part of the BJP-led NDA. For them, the merger of the two factions and an alliance with the BJP are separate political decisions that should not be linked.