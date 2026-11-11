Sunetra Pawar keeps cards close on NCP merger, says it will be known 'when time comes'

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP president Sunetra Pawar on Wednesday declined to give a direct answer to a question about a possible merger between the two Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) factions, saying things would be known at the appropriate time.

Speculation about a merger gained momentum last week after several leaders of the Sunetra Pawar-led NCP, including Praful Patel and Parth Pawar, met NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, who was recently hospitalised with a chest infection. A viral video showed Sharad Pawar and Patel discussing a possible meeting after November 10.

NCP state president Sunil Tatkare also claimed last week that the merger of the two factions would have taken place in February this year had Ajit Pawar been alive.

Responding to reporters' questions about the possibility of a merger in Baramati, Sunetra Pawar said, "I know all of you are more interested in a different issue at present. However, today's subject is entirely different. Things (about the merger) will be known when the time comes."

She was addressing a press conference to announce programmes marking the 191st birth anniversary of tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda on November 15.

Ajit Pawar, the then deputy chief minister and NCP president, died in an air crash on January 28. Sunetra Pawar subsequently took over as NCP president and became deputy chief minister in the Mahayuti government, which also includes the BJP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

The Maharashtra government will observe November 15 as 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas' and organise a service week across the state from November 11 to 18, she said.

In Pune district, the Integrated Tribal Development Project office at Ghodegaon will organise several programmes, including the distribution of cheques to beneficiaries of government schemes, memorial cleanliness drives, a wild vegetable festival, cultural programmes, tribal gatherings and health and nutrition awareness camps, the deputy chief minister said.

"Apart from Pune, I am also the guardian minister of Beed district. Therefore, a service week marking Bhagwan Birsa Munda's birth anniversary and Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas will also be organised in Beed from November 11 to 18," she added.

The programmes in Beed will include health camps, cleanliness drives and awareness activities. Celebrations will also be held at Kuppa and Khalwat Nimgaon in Wadwani tehsil on November 15, she said.

(With inputs from PTI)