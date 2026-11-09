Rohit Pawar rules out NCP merger talks, says speculation aimed at shaping political narrative

NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar on Monday dismissed speculation about a merger between the two Nationalist Congress Party factions, saying no such discussions had taken place within his party and accusing certain quarters of attempting to shape a political narrative through the reports.

Speaking to reporters after meeting his granduncle and NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar at his residence, Rohit said neither Sharad Pawar nor party working president Supriya Sule had discussed a merger or any possible alignment with the BJP.

"If merger talks were underway, Supriya tai or Pawar Saheb would have spoken to me. There has been no discussion on merger in our party. The discussion is only in Ajit Dada's party and in the media," he said.

Speculation about a possible merger intensified last week after several leaders of the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, including Praful Patel and Parth Pawar, met Sharad Pawar, who had recently been hospitalised with a chest infection. A viral video of Sharad Pawar and Patel discussing a possible meeting after November 10 further fuelled the buzz.