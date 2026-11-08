NCP factions inch closer to merger? Shirsat says political developments in final stages

Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat on Sunday said a merger between the NCP and NCP (SP) appeared to be in its final stages, with the roles of various leaders likely to become clear soon.

Speaking to reporters in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on the occasion of Diwali, Shirsat referred to the meeting between Parth Pawar and NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, saying political developments were unfolding.

Parth Pawar, son of late deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and NCP general secretary, and other NCP (SP) leaders met Sharad Pawar at his residence in south Mumbai on Saturday to enquire about his health following his discharge from hospital.

A recent meeting between senior NCP leader Praful Patel and Sharad Pawar at a Mumbai hospital revived speculation about a possible merger of the two factions. A viral video showed the two leaders discussing a possible meeting after November 10. Meanwhile, NCP state president Sunil Tatkare said the merger of the two factions would have taken place in February this year had Ajit Pawar been alive.

Ajit Pawar, who headed the NCP, died in a plane crash in January.

“I have said earlier that there would be some political developments, and we can see them happening. The only thing we need to see is which party merges with which. I think the developments are in their final stages, and the roles of various people will soon be decided,” said Shirsat, whose party is an ally of the NCP in the ruling Mahayuti coalition in the state.

The NCP, founded by Sharad Pawar, split in 2023 after a group of party leaders, including Patel, joined the Mahayuti coalition under Ajit Pawar's leadership. The Ajit Pawar faction subsequently secured the party name and symbol, while Sharad Pawar's group came to be known as NCP (SP).