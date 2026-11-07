NCP merger talks gain momentum as BJP reportedly signals approval, Fadnavis leaves final call to Pawars

MUMBAI: The proposed merger of the two Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) factions has moved a step closer, with the BJP reportedly giving its green signal to the reunification of the Sharad Pawar and late Ajit Pawar factions, potentially paving the way for a political realignment.
Reacting to reports of the proposed NCP merger, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the decision rested with senior leader Sharad Pawar, Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, Parth Pawar and other prominent NCP leaders.
Fadnavis further said that the NCP was a constituent of the NDA and that its leaders would consult the BJP before taking a final decision on the merger and their future political alignment.
"Whatever decision they (NCP) wish to take will be theirs. However, since they are constituents of the NDA, they will certainly consult us about the decision," Fadnavis said. He clarified that neither of the two NCP factions had held discussions with the BJP regarding the proposed merger so far.
He added that if any discussions were underway between the two NCP factions, the BJP had not been informed about them.
"If they approach us and share their decision, we will respond accordingly," Fadnavis said.
Reacting to the development, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut questioned the BJP's reported interest in the NCP merger. He asked why the BJP had split Sharad Pawar's party in the first place if it was now keen on the two factions reuniting. He also questioned why the BJP had engineered a split in the Shiv Sena.
Raut also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his conversation with Sharad Pawar and his assurance that he would take care of the country along with Supriya Sule.
He said Sharad Pawar was a strong pillar of the INDIA bloc and had a firm secular and progressive ideology, ruling out the possibility of his party joining the BJP-led NDA.
"We met Sharad Pawar in the hospital. He is not in a condition to discuss much. He is undergoing treatment. The ruling party needs 36 more MPs in the country to pass the delimitation Bill. Therefore, they are offering inducements and setting traps to get Opposition parties to help them muster a majority.
"NCP leaders Sunil Tatkare, Hasan Mushrif and Praful Patel left Sharad Pawar because they wanted to put an end to the investigations by central agencies against them. Now, they have a problem working with Parth Pawar. He is the leader of his party, so they will have to work with Parth Pawar now. Parth Pawar may not ask him, but he is taking the party forward in his own way. It is his party, and he has the right to run it in his own way," Raut said.
The renewed speculation over the merger of the two NCP factions gathered momentum following a meeting between NCP working president Praful Patel and Sharad Pawar at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital, where the latter is undergoing treatment.
A video of their interaction subsequently went viral on social media. In the video, Sharad Pawar is heard telling Patel that they would sit together and discuss the matter after November 10. His remarks triggered speculation about the possibility of the two factions coming together.
The speculation gained further traction after NCP state president Sunil Tatkare said that both NCP factions would have been united had Ajit Pawar been alive today. Tatkare also revealed that Ajit Pawar had discussed the possibility of a merger with him.