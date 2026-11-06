NCP merger buzz revives after Pawar-Patel video as Tatkare says February deal was on cards

Ajit Pawar, who was the state's Deputy Chief Minister and NCP president, died in a plane crash on January 28, 2026, in Baramati, his hometown in Pune district. Following his death, his wife Sunetra Pawar took over as NCP president and also became Deputy Chief Minister. The ruling NCP is currently headed by Sunetra Pawar, while the NCP (SP), which is part of the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, is led by Sharad Pawar.

Tatkare's remarks assume significance as they come days after a meeting between NCP working president Praful Patel and NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Thursday evening. Sharad Pawar, 85, is undergoing treatment at the hospital for a chest infection.

A video of their interaction has gone viral, showing Sharad Pawar suggesting that the two could sit together after November 10 to discuss matters. Patel reportedly responded that he would be in Mumbai after November 10 and that they could meet and discuss the matter. Sharad Pawar agreed to the suggestion.

Although Patel maintained after the meeting that he had visited the veteran leader primarily to enquire about his health and that their personal relations remained cordial despite political differences, he acknowledged that their conversation covered national and state politics. He denied that the discussion concerned internal NCP matters.

The developments have added to speculation about a possible rapprochement between the two factions, which split in 2023.

The latest developments also come against the backdrop of a meeting between senior NCP leaders and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi earlier this week. The meeting took place in the absence of NCP president Sunetra Pawar and her sons Parth and Jay Pawar, triggering speculation about differences within the party leadership.

According to sources, the NCP delegation discussed the party's organisational future, the return of the finance portfolio previously held by Ajit Pawar, and the possibility of bringing the two NCP factions together.

Sources said senior leaders expressed concerns over the functioning of the party and the growing influence and interference of Parth Pawar. They reportedly conveyed their displeasure over what they described as the unilateral style of functioning of the young leader.

"Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare, who were earlier reluctant to the merger, but with the autocratic style of Parth Pawar and the grim future of NCP, both are trying hard for the merger and have even initiated talks with BJP and Sharad Pawar as well. But Sunetra Pawar and Parth Pawar are now against the merger. Therefore, the final decision over the merger would be taken by the top leadership of the BJP," a source said, requesting anonymity.