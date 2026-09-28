NCP (SP) chief Pawar rules out political realignment: 'We are not going anywhere; if you want, come with us'

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Monday dismissed speculation of his party joining "those in power", while triggering fresh political buzz about a merger between two NCP factions, saying those interested can join his party.
"We are not going anywhere. We will not go with anyone. If you want to come, come with us," Pawar said without naming any party.
Speaking at a gathering of party workers, the Opposition stalwart pointed out that there is speculation about the NCP (SP) going with "those in power".
The Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) is part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, which also comprises the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Congress.
Speculation about unification of NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) and Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party, which is part of the Mahayuti government, often crops up in state political circles.
NCP (SP) Maharashtra unit president Shashikant Shinde later told reporters that Pawar had cleared the party's stand.
He said Pawar has stated that unification can happen only if the other group (part of the Mahayuti government) merges with NCP (SP).
Addressing the gathering, Pawar said NCP (SP) will take to the streets against the Maharashtra government if its demands for drought relief are not accepted.
"We don't want to fight. We will urge the government. If our demands are not accepted in the next two to four days, we will take to the streets and fight," he said.
The former Union Agriculture Minister asked the government to support farmers affected by the drought and create awareness about the relief measures available to them.
The state government on Saturday declared drought in 265 of its 358 talukas, or 74 per cent of the state, amid rainfall deficit and announced various relief measures, including crop loan restructuring, land revenue concessions, and power bill subsidies.
Pawar said 265 talukas had been declared drought-affected but pointed out that several other talukas had not been covered. He also said banana growers had not been included for assistance.
The former Union minister recalled that during a drought-related meeting convened by then prime minister Manmohan Singh, it was suggested that MPs be given powers to take decisions on drought-related assistance without waiting for Cabinet approval.
He claimed that the Centre announced assistance of Rs 25,000 for sweet lime crops after he visited Jalna district, where large areas were under sweet lime cultivation.
Pawar said farmers should be made aware that those with outstanding loans may face difficulties in obtaining fresh credit.
Speaking about artificial intelligence, Pawar said the technology could help solve several problems and party workers should understand its implications. Referring to its possible use in elections, he said he had asked party leaders to study developments and articles related to AI.
NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule, state president Shashikant Shinde, legislature party leader Jitendra Awhad, former minister Anil Deshmukh, MLA Rohit Pawar and other party leaders attended the meeting.
(With inputs from PTI)