NCP (SP) chief Pawar rules out political realignment: 'We are not going anywhere; if you want, come with us'

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Monday dismissed speculation of his party joining "those in power", while triggering fresh political buzz about a merger between two NCP factions, saying those interested can join his party.

"We are not going anywhere. We will not go with anyone. If you want to come, come with us," Pawar said without naming any party.

Speaking at a gathering of party workers, the Opposition stalwart pointed out that there is speculation about the NCP (SP) going with "those in power".

The Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) is part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, which also comprises the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Congress.

Speculation about unification of NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) and Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party, which is part of the Mahayuti government, often crops up in state political circles.

NCP (SP) Maharashtra unit president Shashikant Shinde later told reporters that Pawar had cleared the party's stand.

He said Pawar has stated that unification can happen only if the other group (part of the Mahayuti government) merges with NCP (SP).

Addressing the gathering, Pawar said NCP (SP) will take to the streets against the Maharashtra government if its demands for drought relief are not accepted.

"We don't want to fight. We will urge the government. If our demands are not accepted in the next two to four days, we will take to the streets and fight," he said.

The former Union Agriculture Minister asked the government to support farmers affected by the drought and create awareness about the relief measures available to them.