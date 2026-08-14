Sule calls NCP, Shiv Sena splits 'wrong', 'dangerous for democracy'; alleges EC misuse

NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule on Friday slammed the Election Commission over the splits in the NCP and Shiv Sena, describing the developments as unconstitutional and a threat to democracy.

Addressing reporters, Sule alleged that the poll panel had acted unfairly against the Sharad Pawar-led faction and maintained that ownership of a political party lies with its founders, not elected legislators.

The splits engineered in the NCP and Shiv Sena were "wrong", did not fit within the constitutional framework and were "dangerous for democracy", she said, alleging that the Election Commission and its machinery had been misused.

The NCP, founded by Sharad Pawar in 1999, was vertically split after Ajit Pawar joined the Eknath Shinde-led Mahayuti government in July 2023. He was appointed the deputy CM at that time. Pawar's stint in the same post continued after Devendra Fadnavis came to the helm as CM following the November 2024 assembly polls.

The claim over the (NCP's) party name and poll symbol had seen a bitter contest between the two factions, with Ajit Pawar's camp getting the original 'NCP' name and analogue alarm clock poll symbol.

Sharad Pawar was a founder member of the NCP, she said, claiming that its constitution did not provide for MLAs and MPs to decide ownership of the organisation.