Shiv Sena row: SC says whether there was a split in party needs to be examined first

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said the first issue that needs to be examined is whether there was a split in the Shiv Sena, noting that a division may originate in the legislature party and subsequently extend to the organisation and its primary membership.

The observations were made by a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana during the final hearing on the pleas by the Uddhav Thackeray faction to the Election Commission’s decision recognising the Eknath Shinde-led faction as the original Shiv Sena and allotting it the party's name and the "bow and arrow" symbol.

During the hearing on the fourth day, Justice Bagchi said “First, we have to see whether there is a split. A split may originate in the legislature party, but the fissure can percolate into the organisation and the primary membership.”

To this, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the Uddhav faction, said, “As a proposition of law, a split in the political party can never arise merely from a split in the legislature party. That has been decided by the Constitution Bench (in a judgement).”

Justice Bagchi said the judgement says that the proposed split cannot be restricted to a split in the legislature party.

“But it does not say that if a split begins in the legislature party and subsequently gets reflected in the organisation and the primary membership, it cannot be considered. It may be the epicentre of a larger split,” the judge said.

Sibal said the judgement does not speak of the legislature party.

The bench said it needed clarity on this aspect.

“The Shinde group had the support of 11 ‘Rajya Prabharis’. A Rajya Prabhari is part of the party structure. It is not something outside the Shiv Sena's organisational structure. More importantly, when we consider a political party, we are not concerned only with office-bearers. We also have to consider the primary membership,” the bench said.