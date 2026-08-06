SC flags Shiv Sena's 'one-person' party structure, says it drifted from democratic principles

The Supreme Court on Thursday questioned the amended constitution of the Shiv Sena, observing that it had evolved from a democratically structured organisation into "virtually a one-person structure", as it continued hearing the Uddhav Thackeray faction's challenge to the Election Commission's recognition of the Eknath Shinde-led group as the "real Shiv Sena".

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana said the functioning of political parties must also be tested against democratic principles when constitutional institutions are expected to uphold democratic values.

“Originally, the party (Shiv Sena) Constitution was founded on democratic principles. Subsequently, it was amended and became virtually a one-person structure,” the bench observed.

Appearing for the Thackeray faction, senior advocate Kapil Sibal argued that the Election Commission had exceeded its jurisdiction by examining the validity of the party's constitution while deciding the symbol dispute.

“The real question is that this is not within the Election Commission's remit,” Sibal submitted.

The Chief Justice responded that the issue went beyond the Election Commission's powers.

“When we speak of democratic principles and institutions safeguarding democratic values, the question naturally arises whether a political party is itself expected to function democratically,” the CJI said.

While agreeing that political parties should function democratically, Sibal maintained that constitutional authorities and political parties cannot be held to the same standard.

“Constitutional institutions perform constitutional functions, whereas political parties perform political functions. The standard of institutional integrity is necessarily much higher when a constitutional authority exercises its powers,” he said, adding that political decisions could be corrected, unlike decisions of constitutional bodies.

Sibal argued that, at best, the Election Commission could have directed the party to amend its constitution instead of rejecting it.

"We know of several political parties that have not held organisational elections for years," he said.

“Has the (Election) Commission ever held that their constitutions are undemocratic and therefore refused to recognise them? That is precisely the reasoning by which it refused to rely upon the 2018 constitution here,” he added.