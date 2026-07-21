Shiv Sena (UBT) moves SC against Speaker's nod to merger of six MPs with Shinde faction

The Shiv Sena (UBT) on Tuesday approached the Supreme Court challenging Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's decision to approve the merger of its six MPs with the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Senior advocate Devadatt Kamat, appearing for the Shiv Sena (UBT), mentioned the matter before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M. Pancholi, seeking an urgent hearing on Wednesday. "We will see," the CJI said.

Kamat informed the bench that the Speaker had, on July 18, approved the merger of six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs with the Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

"The Speaker has recognised the merger (of six MPs)," he said, adding that this has become a national phenomenon as MPs are merging with those against whom they had contested and won the elections.

On July 18, Speaker Om Birla approved the merger of six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs with the Shinde-led Shiv Sena. The decision has now been challenged before the apex court by the Uddhav Thackeray-led party.

(With inputs from PTI)