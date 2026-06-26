Shiv Sena (UBT) remains strong despite defections; Aaditya capable of leading party, says Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Friday asserted that the party remains strong despite the recent defection of six Lok Sabha MPs to the rival Shiv Sena faction led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Speaking ahead of party chief Uddhav Thackeray's proposed tour of the constituencies represented by the defecting MPs, Raut stressed the need for a gradual generational transition within the party and backed youth leader Aaditya Thackeray for a larger leadership role.

"The next generation should take command after senior leaders have served for 40 years. Aaditya is already doing that and will officially do so in the future. He (Aaditya) has the capability, and we will welcome him," Raut said.

Aaditya Thackeray, the Worli MLA and president of the party's youth wing, served as Maharashtra's environment minister during the Maha Vikas Aghadi government between November 2019 and June 2022.

Raut refused to describe the defecting MPs as "rebels", saying the term should be reserved for freedom fighters such as Bhagat Singh and Sukhdev rather than politicians who switch sides for power and protection.

Alleging that the MPs had "sold themselves for crores of rupees", he claimed that the party's grassroots cadre continued to stand firmly behind Uddhav Thackeray.

The Rajya Sabha member said Uddhav Thackeray's upcoming tour would help explain the party's position directly to voters and workers in the affected constituencies.