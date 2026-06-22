'Operation Tiger' complete: Shinde poaches six MPs from Uddhav Sena, formalising split

Six rebel Lok Sabha MPs from the Shiv Sena (UBT) have joined the ruling Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, deepening the crisis within the party headed by Uddhav Thackeray and formalising a split in its parliamentary ranks.

The lawmakers joined Shinde's party at an event in Mumbai on Monday, five days after skipping a key Shiv Sena (UBT) parliamentary party meeting in New Delhi. Only three of the party's nine Lok Sabha MPs attended that meeting.

Speaking to reporters, Shinde portrayed the move as a continuation of his 2022 rebellion against Uddhav Thackeray, which split the Shiv Sena and eventually led to him becoming chief minister.

"These Lok Sabha members have now joined the original Shiv Sena that follows the teachings of late Balasaheb Thackeray. Four years back I took a strong step and now I have hit a sixer (a reference to the number of MPs who have switched loyalties)," he said.