BJP's aim is to change Constitution by breaking parties, claims Aaditya Thackeray

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Monday accused the BJP of attempting to engineer defections within his party to secure the numbers required in Parliament to amend the Constitution, amid reports that six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs are set to join the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

Addressing a press conference, Thackeray alleged that the BJP was trying to weaken opposition parties after falling short of a majority in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

“Today they are breaking our MPs and MLAs as they are willing to change the constitution of Babasaheb Ambedkar. Voters prevented them in 2024, and they got only 240 MPs, but now they are trying that again by breaking parties; their main aim is to change the constitution,” he said.

His remarks come amid growing speculation over a fresh split in Shiv Sena (UBT), with six of the party’s nine Lok Sabha MPs reportedly preparing to switch allegiance to the Shinde faction in what has been dubbed “Operation Tiger”.