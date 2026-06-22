Six UBT MPs set to join Shinde Sena today, two confirm split

Amid growing signs of a split within the Shiv Sena (UBT), Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik on Monday claimed that six UBT Sena MPs would formally join the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, potentially increasing the party’s Lok Sabha strength from seven to 13.
Speaking to reporters, Sarnaik said, “At 3 pm today, six MPs will officially join Shiv Sena. This will increase the number of our MPs from 7 to 13. This has increased the strength of Shiv Sena.”
Omraje Nimbalkar and Nagesh Ashtikar have formally announced their split from the UBT Sena.
He said the MPs had submitted a letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker regarding their decision. Sarnaik described the move as a continuation of the party’s “Operation Tiger”, saying, “The six MPs who follow the ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray are joining Shiv Sena.”
Shiv Sena MLC Manisha Kayande said she had no official confirmation of the development but suggested that the MPs were aligning with the Shinde faction. “No one is a rebel. They are 'Shiv Sainiks' joining Shiv Sena. I don't have any official information about this,” she said.
She added that Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde had welcomed the development and hinted that “some good news” was expected.
The reported move comes days after several UBT Sena MPs skipped a parliamentary party meeting, triggering speculation about their future. The MPs believed to be considering a switch reportedly also include Sanjay Deshmukh from Yavatmal-Washim from Hingoli, Sanjay Jadhav from Parbhani, Bhausaheb Wakchaure from Shirdi, Sanjay Dina Patil from Mumbai North East and
Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Mahesh Sawant, reacting to the reports, said, “Jaane wale gaye! We agree” with the statement published in the party mouthpiece Saamana.
Aaditya Thackeray challenged the rebel MPs to resign from their positions and seek a fresh mandate from voters under their new political banner.
Speaking to reporters, Thackeray said those leaving the party should contest elections again to demonstrate their public support.
“These cowardly people who are deserting the party today, and those who have sold themselves, should resign from their posts and contest elections again to prove their strength,” he said.
UBT Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray is preparing to launch a Maharashtra-wide outreach campaign to meet party workers, including in constituencies represented by the MPs facing defection speculation.
According to the schedule shared by UBT Sena leader Sanjay Raut, Thackeray will begin the campaign on June 27 with visits to Yavatmal and Washim, followed by Hingoli, Parbhani, Dharashiv and Shirdi.
Meanwhile, in a video posted on Facebook, Nagesh Ashtikar stated the "lack of trust" and "harsh language" used against him and other rebel MPs after they skipped the parliamentary party meeting, as the reason for leaving Sena (UBT).
The MP said, "There is a lot of talk and speculation going on these days, and I have come to address it. I did not leave out of any sense of grievance; Uddhav Saheb has always shown me great affection. Sanjay Raut and other senior leaders are free to say whatever they wish about me -- it is their right. They, too, have showered me with love, and I regard them all as father figures. However, I must also point out that until the 18th (June 18), we had not gone anywhere. Yet, the lack of trust shown towards us and the use of extreme, harsh language regarding us led to discussions among us, and we concluded that there was no point in staying on."
The Shiv Sena (UBT) has also sacked Ashtikar's son for "anti-party activities," party leader Sanjay Raut said on Monday.
The MP's son, Krushna Patil Ashtikar, was the party's candidate from Nanded local bodies constituency in the Maharashtra legislative council polls held last week.
"Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray has sacked Krushna Nagesh Patil (Ashtikar) from the Shiv Sena (UBT) for anti-party activities," Raut said in a post on X.
(With inputs from ANI)