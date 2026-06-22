Six UBT MPs set to join Shinde Sena today, two confirm split

Amid growing signs of a split within the Shiv Sena (UBT), Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik on Monday claimed that six UBT Sena MPs would formally join the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, potentially increasing the party’s Lok Sabha strength from seven to 13.

Speaking to reporters, Sarnaik said, “At 3 pm today, six MPs will officially join Shiv Sena. This will increase the number of our MPs from 7 to 13. This has increased the strength of Shiv Sena.”

Omraje Nimbalkar and Nagesh Ashtikar have formally announced their split from the UBT Sena.

He said the MPs had submitted a letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker regarding their decision. Sarnaik described the move as a continuation of the party’s “Operation Tiger”, saying, “The six MPs who follow the ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray are joining Shiv Sena.”

Shiv Sena MLC Manisha Kayande said she had no official confirmation of the development but suggested that the MPs were aligning with the Shinde faction. “No one is a rebel. They are 'Shiv Sainiks' joining Shiv Sena. I don't have any official information about this,” she said.

She added that Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde had welcomed the development and hinted that “some good news” was expected.