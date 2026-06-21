Operation Tiger successful, says Fadnavis; Shinde hints at more Sena (UBT) defections

Amid mounting speculation over defections from the Shiv Sena (UBT) camp under "Operation Tiger", Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday declared the exercise a success, while Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Eknath Shinde hinted that more developments were on the way.

Addressing a joint press conference, Fadnavis said, "The operation has been successful, and the body is in very good health. There is no need for anyone to worry. Those who need to introspect should do so."

Shinde, whose 2022 rebellion split the undivided Shiv Sena, asserted that he never leaves an operation unfinished. "Whenever I undertake an operation, I complete it fully. We have already shown it," he said.

Asked about the status of Operation Tiger, Shinde remarked, "You will get breaking news soon. The MPs are abused, and then you (Thackeray camp) want them (back). There is a chemical locha."

The remarks came days after six Shiv Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha MPs, Sanjay Dina Patil, Sanjay Deshmukh, Sanjay Jadhav, Bhausaheb Wakchaure, Nagesh Patil-Ashtikar and Nimbalkar, skipped the party's parliamentary meeting in New Delhi, fuelling speculation about a possible switch to the Shinde-led Sena.

The Sena (UBT) has nine Lok Sabha MPs, and a rebel group would require the support of at least six members to avoid disqualification under the anti-defection law. On Sunday, at least two of the six MPs reportedly confirmed their decision to join the Shinde camp.