'Operation Tiger just a trailer': Eknath Shinde during Shiv Sena's foundation day rally

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, speaking at Shiv Sena's foundation day, said Operation Tiger is just the trailer; the main film is yet to be released.

Shiv Sena held its foundation day in Goregaon in Mumbai.

Addressing the gathering, Shinde said that after Operation Tiger, “many dogs started barking.” He added that a tiger is born to hunt and moves alone, unlike sheep that travel in herds.

“The tiger will continue to hunt in the future as well. It will not be deterred by the barking of dogs,” he said, referring to the continuation of Operation Tiger.

He said that if MLAs and MPs from another party were leaving and running away from their own leadership, it was not his fault.

“It is not my responsibility to keep other people's MLAs and MPs intact. People are eager to join us because of a bright future and opportunities. We work hard, and our agenda is not the chair, but the service of the people,” Shinde said.

“The MLAs, ministers and leaders are my soldiers who remained loyal to me because of my honesty and hard work. I always remain with them and am always accessible to them. I do not sit at home, but go out and work with the people,” he added.

He said that some people may get the legacy, but that will not last; they have to work hard to keep that legacy.