Shiv Sena turns 60 amid deep split, with Uddhav and Shinde factions confronting uncertain paths

With both factions of the Shiv Sena set to mark the party’s 60th anniversary on Friday, the group led by Uddhav Thackeray is facing what experts describe as an existential crisis, while the faction headed by Eknath Shinde is struggling to retain relevance in an era dominated by the BJP.

The undivided Shiv Sena, once a steadfast ally of the BJP for 25 years, was effectively the “elder brother” in the Maharashtra coalition, but the balance of power shifted after 2014, when Narendra Modi became Prime Minister.

The alliance between the two parties broke just ahead of the 2014 Assembly elections. They reunited within four months, but relations were never warm thereafter, remaining tense and prone to periodic rupture.

A similar break came in 2019 when the Shiv Sena walked out of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance over the chief minister’s post. The split later set in motion events that led to the party dividing into two factions.

It is not that the Shiv Sena was unfamiliar with internal revolts.

From stalwarts such as Chhagan Bhujbal, Ganesh Naik, Narayan Rane to Raj Thackeray, the party had faced several rebellions, but none matched the one led by Shinde in 2022 that split the organisation.

Shinde, who rose through the ranks of the Shiv Sena, later left with 39 MLAs and 13 MPs. His group subsequently secured the party’s name and its bow-and-arrow symbol.