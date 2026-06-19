Aaditya calls Sena (UBT) rebels 'shameless' as Raut alleges Rs 25 cr offer to settle ministerial row

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Friday dubbed his party's dissident MPs shameless, ungrateful, and corrupt individuals who betrayed those that helped them win in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

In a post on X, Thackeray, in his first reaction after six MPs rebelled against the party, said Maharashtra will not tolerate this filthy politics.

"Once again, we are witnessing a shocking example of filthy politics. These shameless, ungrateful, and corrupt individuals who won in 2024 because of certain people are now betraying them," he said.

No matter how many excuses they gave, the truth is that they have shamelessly sold themselves out, Thackeray wrote.

"Not only have they sold themselves, but along with that, they have also staked their reputation, name, and family's name," said the former Maharashtra minister.

"In this darkness, the one to bring light will be none other than our flaming torch," Aaditya Thackeray said, referring to the symbol of Sena (UBT).

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Friday claimed that there was disagreement among the party's dissident MPs over who from among them would become a Union minister, and that a settlement has been reached to provide additional Rs 25 crore to those who will not get the opportunity.

Talking to reporters, Raut said, "There are clashes in the rebel group over who will become minister at the Centre. Only one among the six can become minister, so it has been decided and a settlement has been made that the rest will be given an additional Rs 25 crore (for the switchover).