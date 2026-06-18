Shinde to welcome rebel MPs on Shiv Sena foundation day under 'Operation Tiger' push

"Omraje Nimbalkar first wanted justice for his father. The CBI court has given June 19 to pronounce the final order. The order date also matches the Shiv Sena foundation day; therefore, the announcement of joining was delayed. Sanjay Dina Patil wants the assurance that apart from him getting the 2029 Lok Sabha Polls ticket, his daughter should get the opportunity in the upper house of the state assembly. Both of these leaders are negotiating hard and are expected to complete by June 19," the source added.

On the party's foundation day, Shinde is expected to welcome the rebel MPs and seek to boost their confidence while sending a message that they have joined the "real" Shiv Sena. Party leaders believe the public welcome could help remove any stigma, guilt or apprehension among the rebel MPs and encourage others to follow suit.

Amid concerns over possible threats to the rebel MPs, the Maharashtra Home Department has provided Y-category security cover to all six MPs. Local authorities have also been directed to enhance security whenever required.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting with party workers at Matoshree and urged them to remain united and resilient despite the rebellion.

While party leaders fear the departure of the six MPs could weaken the organisation further, Thackeray sought to boost their morale, saying they must remain aggressive and respond in the Shiv Sena style.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said the party would no longer tolerate defections by its MPs and had decided to respond firmly. "We need to teach a lesson to these MPs so that in the future no one dares to cheat the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Thackeray’s," he said.