After Operation Tiger, DCM Eknath Shinde eyes CM post and major political space in Maharashtra politics

He added that there is speculation within the BJP that, during a reshuffle of the Union Cabinet, the party's top leadership may ask the young face of the BJP, Devendra Fadnavis, to vacate the Chief Minister's post for Eknath Shinde and join Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet.

"The BJP-led government at the Centre is often described as a government of uncles and grandfathers, with young voices largely missing. Moreover, anger among young people, especially Gen Z, is growing on social media over issues such as paper leaks and other youth-related concerns. Therefore, leaders like Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis could be given an opportunity to change the demography and reduce the average age of the Union Cabinet. Shinde is sensing an opportunity in this," said a person close to Shinde, requesting anonymity.

Operation Tiger would be a major setback for Uddhav Thackeray, as it would mark the second major split in his party in the last five years. Such a blow would be difficult for Thackeray to recover from electorally, as the remaining Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders, including corporators in the BMC and other municipal corporations, may line up to join the Shinde camp and align themselves with power. This move would weaken the Shiv Sena (UBT) structurally.

Moreover, through this operation, Eknath Shinde would strengthen his position within the Maratha community, which accounts for 32 to 35 per cent of the state's voter base. As a Maratha leader, Shinde would establish himself as a strong political figure with the backing of Hindutva. Maratha voters, who have traditionally leaned towards the Congress, NCP, and NCP (SP), may increasingly view Shinde as a stronger leader than the politically declining Maratha-dominated parties.

Political observers said another advantage for Eknath Shinde is his reputation for being available around the clock and willing to help people in any situation. This image is likely to further enhance his political standing and personality in state politics.

"This is unfortunate, but it is true that Maharashtra politics is largely about remaining in power. If you are not in power, it becomes very difficult even for towering personalities like Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray to sustain their political influence. Everyone seeks power and the benefits that come with it, and many are willing to compromise on ideology to obtain it. Therefore, as long as the BJP remains in power at both the Centre and in the state, and is willing to keep a leader like Shinde within its fold, Shinde will continue to grow and remain relevant in state politics unless there is a major political setback, a significant realignment, or the BJP adopts a different strategy," said the observer.