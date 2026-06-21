Rebel Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar to join Shinde-led Shiv Sena

In a setback to the Shiv Sena (UBT), Dharashiv MP Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar on Sunday announced his decision to join the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Nimbalkar, one of the six dissident MPs in the Uddhav Thackeray-led party, reached Dharashiv from Pune and held discussions with his supporters before making the announcement.

Explaining his decision, Nimbalkar said, "We lost because we were not in power. As I am not part of the government, I couldn't do much for the people in the last two years. Considering these factors, I have decided to join Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde. He stood with us. I have interacted with Shinde and CM Fadnavis."

The MP also referred to the acquittal of former Maharashtra Home Minister Padamsinh Patil in the murder case of his father, Pawanraje Nimbalkar.

"They (Shinde and Fadnavis) made me speak with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. I requested him to do justice for us. Later, Shinde also said that the CBI will file an appeal. We don't want a favour, but I have demanded that the verdict should be based on merit," he told reporters.

(With inputs from PTI)