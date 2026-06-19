Farmers are struggling to get MSP for their produce, but MLAs and MPs are sold at high prices: Uddhav Thackeray

Speaking at the Shiv Sena (UBT) foundation day, Uddhav Thackeray apologized to the voters after the party's Lok Sabha MPs joined the rival faction led by Eknath Shinde.

He said democracy is at risk, highlighting that incidents such as poaching of opposition is celebrated rather than being condemned. He said people are confused about who is right and wrong.

He said that the Congress never tried to destroy the Shiv Sena (UBT), but the BJP is doing that even though the Sena helped it in its initial days to grow. "In Maharashtra, we gave them a hand; otherwise, they were untouchable in the state. And, today, the BJP wants to destroy it," he said.

He said if such situations continue, then the country will soon have one nation and one party, and democracy will end in the country.

“People are losing faith in democracy. The Gen Z are protesting against the ruling party and its faulty administrative system. The young people also fought for the country and got the independence, and the same young people are raising their voice,” Uddhav Thackeray.