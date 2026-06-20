Pavanraje verdict puts Nimbalkar in dilemma; stalls Shinde Sena's Operation Tiger

MUMBAI: The uncertainty surrounding rebel Shiv Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha MP Omprakash Nimbalkar's proposed switch to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena has reportedly put "Operation Tiger" on hold and cast a shadow over the future of five other rebel Sena (UBT) MPs.

The development comes after a special CBI court acquitted all nine accused in the 20-year-old murder case of Nimbalkar's father, Pavanraje Nimbalkar.

Reacting to the verdict, Omprakash Nimbalkar expressed disappointment and questioned how justice would be delivered if all the accused had been acquitted.

"This is Kalyug; things do not always happen as per our wishes. If all the accused in my father's murder case have been acquitted, then who killed my father? That is the big question," he said.

"We have waited 20 years for justice. Even now, there is no justice, and the accused have been acquitted. How long should we continue this fight? The court has delivered its judgment and we have to respect it," he added.

Nimbalkar also clarified that he had never spoken against Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray or Aaditya Thackeray and would not do so irrespective of his future political decision.

"I am tired and need time to think about my political stand. I will consult people in my constituency before taking a final decision," he said.

He also said he skipped his party's parliamentary meeting because he was awaiting the CBI court verdict.

Sources claimed that some of Nimbalkar's close associates are attempting to bridge the gap between him and the Thackeray camp.

"Omprakash Nimbalkar was expecting a favourable court verdict and justice for his father. The judgment was one of the key reasons he delayed his decision on whether to leave Shiv Sena (UBT) and join the Shinde-led Sena. After the verdict, he spoke to Eknath Shinde, expressed his disappointment and sought more time before taking a decision on joining Operation Tiger," a source said on condition of anonymity.