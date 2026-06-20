‘Some are dogs, but not loyal’: Raut’s cryptic swipe amid Shiv Sena faction clash

As the battle between the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and Eknath Shinde’s faction intensifies, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday launched a fresh attack on the rival camp through a cryptic social media post.
Raut shared an image carrying the message: “Kuch log kuttey toh hoty hain, lekin wafa'daar nahi hoty” (Some are dogs, but they are not loyal), along with the caption “Jai Maharashtra!”
The post came days after Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde targeted the UBT faction during his address on Shiv Sena’s 60th foundation day, defending his 2022 rebellion against Uddhav Thackeray.
Claiming that people had backed his decision, Shinde said, “People support the decision we took four years ago.”
Taking a dig at UBT leaders, he added, “This tiger is in front of you. Kutte jhund mein aake bhokte hai, sher akela aata hai.”
The exchange comes amid renewed tension within the Shiv Sena over claims of another split in the UBT faction. The controversy intensified after reports of six Shiv Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha MPs allegedly moving closer to the Shinde camp.
Raut had earlier said that show-cause notices were issued to the six MPs who skipped a key parliamentary party meeting, initiating the process for possible disqualification.
“The process for taking action has started. We will make every effort to get them disqualified. If the Speaker of the Lok Sabha works according to the rules, the law, and the Supreme Court’s directives, these people will be disqualified,” Raut had said.
The speculation around “Operation Tiger” grew after Shiv Sena MLC Chandrakant Raghuvanshi claimed that six UBT MPs had expressed confidence in Shinde’s leadership and joined his faction.
The latest confrontation follows Uddhav Thackeray’s remarks on Friday, when he said he was ready to step down if allegations against him were proven but would not allow the Shiv Sena to be handed over to “any thief”.
At the party’s foundation day event, Thackeray rejected claims that the Shiv Sena (UBT) could merge with the Congress, attacked the BJP and Shinde faction, and accused them of weakening democratic values through political defections.
(With inputs from ANI)