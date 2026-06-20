‘Some are dogs, but not loyal’: Raut’s cryptic swipe amid Shiv Sena faction clash

As the battle between the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and Eknath Shinde’s faction intensifies, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday launched a fresh attack on the rival camp through a cryptic social media post.

Raut shared an image carrying the message: “Kuch log kuttey toh hoty hain, lekin wafa'daar nahi hoty” (Some are dogs, but they are not loyal), along with the caption “Jai Maharashtra!”

The post came days after Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde targeted the UBT faction during his address on Shiv Sena’s 60th foundation day, defending his 2022 rebellion against Uddhav Thackeray.

Claiming that people had backed his decision, Shinde said, “People support the decision we took four years ago.”

Taking a dig at UBT leaders, he added, “This tiger is in front of you. Kutte jhund mein aake bhokte hai, sher akela aata hai.”

The exchange comes amid renewed tension within the Shiv Sena over claims of another split in the UBT faction. The controversy intensified after reports of six Shiv Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha MPs allegedly moving closer to the Shinde camp.