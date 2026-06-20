Ex-minister Padamsinh Patil, eight others acquitted in 2006 Pavanraje murder case; CBI to challenge order

The special CBI court on Friday acquitted all accused, including BJP MLA Ranajagjitsinh Patil's father and former NCP leader Dr Padmasinh Patil, in the 20-year-old murder case of Pavanraje Nimbalkar, dealing a setback to rebel Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Omprakash Nimbalkar.

Pavanraje Nimbalkar and his driver, Samad Kazi, were murdered in 2006 near Kalamboli Circle in Panvel, Maharashtra. Dr Padmasinh Patil and eight others were among those accused in the case. The special court acquitted all of them, citing lack of evidence.

Pronouncing the verdict, Special CBI Court judge S R Navandar said the case, initially investigated by Panvel police and later by the Crime Branch before being handed over to the CBI, suffered from serious evidentiary shortcomings.

"I am really feeling bad that I am reading the judgment of a 20-year-old case. A total of 127 witnesses were examined. The judgment has been delivered within the framework of law. The entire case was built around approver Parasmal Jain, who allegedly murdered Pavanraje Nimbalkar for Rs 50,000. However, Jain owned properties worth crores in Mumbai and its suburbs, making it difficult to believe that he would commit murder for such an amount," the judge said.

The court further observed that the investigation was flawed.

"There were no records of phone calls, mobile phones were not seized for scientific analysis, and there was no proper sequence established in the case. No substantial evidence was produced. Witnesses narrated different versions at different times, making their statements unreliable. Mere allegations cannot be the basis for conviction," the court said.

Sources claimed that Omprakash Nimbalkar had delayed his decision to formally join the Shiv Sena, insisting that he first wanted justice for his slain father.