Uddhav Thackeray to begin state-wide outreach campaign amid rebellion buzz in Sena (UBT)

Amid speculation of a rebellion in Shiv Sena (UBT), party chief Uddhav Thackeray is set to begin a Maharashtra-wide outreach campaign to meet party workers in the constituencies, including those of the rebel party MPs.

As per the schedule shared by UBT Sena MP Sanjay Raut, Uddhav Thackeray will begin the campaign on June 27 with his Yavatmal visit, followed by Washim in Vidarbha and Hingoli in the Marathwada region. On June 28, he will visit Parbhani and Dharashiv, followed by Shirdi on June 29.

Yavatmal-Washim MP Sanjay Deshmukh, Hingoli MP Nagesh Patil Ashtikar, Parbhani MP Sanjay Jadhav, Shirdi MP Bhausaheb Wakchaure, Mumbai North East MP Sanjay Dina Patil, and Osmanabad MP Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar were the ones who skipped the Sena (UBT) parliamentary party meeting and are likely to join Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

As this happened, Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday visited UBT Sena's Bhandup West and Ghatkopar offices in Mumbai and interacted with party workers.