'Lack of trust': Rebel MP Nagesh Patil Ashtikar confirms decision to quit Sena (UBT)

Rebel Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Nagesh Patil Ashtikar on Monday confirmed his decision to leave the party, and said that he has no grievances with party chief Uddhav Thackeray.

In a video posted on Facebook, Ashtikar stated the "lack of trust" and "harsh language" used against him and other rebel MPs after they skipped the parliamentary party meeting, as the reason for leaving Sena (UBT).

Yavatmal-Washim MP Sanjay Deshmukh, Hingoli MP Nagesh Patil Ashtikar, Parbhani MP Sanjay Jadhav, Shirdi MP Bhausaheb Wakchaure, Mumbai North East MP Sanjay Dina Patil, and Osmanabad MP Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar were the ones who skipped the Sena (UBT) parliamentary party meeting on June 18.

The MP said, "There is a lot of talk and speculation going on these days, and I have come to address it. I did not leave out of any sense of grievance; Uddhav Saheb has always shown me great affection. Sanjay Raut and other senior leaders are free to say whatever they wish about me -- it is their right. They, too, have showered me with love, and I regard them all as father figures. However, I must also point out that until the 18th (June 18), we had not gone anywhere. Yet, the lack of trust shown towards us and the use of extreme, harsh language regarding us led to discussions among us, and we concluded that there was no point in staying on."

Amid the 'Operation Tiger' buzz, he also mentioned that not receiving adequate funds for the development of Hingoli Lok Sabha constituency was one of the reasons for deciding to leave the opposition ranks.