Amid defection rumours, son of speculated rebel MP Nagesh Patil Ashtikar vows allegiance to Uddhav

Amid strong speculations of a split in the Shiv Sena (UBT), party leader and son of one of the rebel MPs, Krushna Patil Ashtikar, on Wednesday vowed allegiance to chief Uddhav Thackeray, stressing that there is no room for doubt regarding his stance.

Ashtikar is the candidate of the opposition's Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance from Nanded for Thursday's election to the Maharashtra Legislative Council.

"I was with the Aghadi (MVA) yesterday and I am with them today and tomorrow. I am a Shiv Sainik (Shiv Sena worker) of Uddhav Thackeray. There is no room for doubt when it comes to me. I am standing strongly as a candidate in the election fray," he said in a video statement.

His father, Nagesh Patil Ashtikar, was among the five Sena (UBT) MPs who did not remain present in person for a meeting called by party chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday but attended it online.

It gave rise to speculation that a rebellion was brewing in the party.

On Wednesday, both the rebel camp leaders and Uddhav Thackeray loyalists met with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

According to sources, the rebel leaders claimed the support of six of the party's nine MPs in the Lok Sabha. Nagesh Patil Ashtikar is speculated to be among the rebel MPs.

When asked what would be the stand of the MVA voters (members of local self-government bodies) in Thursday's Council election if Nagesh Patil Ashtikar switched loyalties, Congress MP from Nanded, Ravindra Chavan, said there would be a meeting of MVA leaders and a decision will be taken.

(With inputs from PTI)